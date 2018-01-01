Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 100m Freestyle

Semi-finals

Semi-final 1
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSCameron McEvoy48.50 
2SCODuncan Scott48.72 
3AUSJack Cartwright48.73 
4SRIMatthew Abeysinghe49.43 
5NZLMatthew Stanley49.61 
6WALCalum Jarvis49.77 
7NZLSam Perry49.83 
8NIRJordan Sloan49.88 
Semi-final 2
RankCountryNameTime
1RSAChad Le Clos48.61 
2AUSKyle Chalmers48.70 
3CANYuri Kisil48.79 
4TTODylan Carter49.06 
5NZLDaniel Hunter49.11 
6CANMarkus Thormeyer49.22 
7SCOJack Thorpe49.75 
8ENGDavid Cumberlidge49.90 

Heats

Heat 1
RankCountryNameTime
1SHNBen Dillon0:58.95 
2SHNDuwaine Yon1:00.47 
3SHNColby Thomas1:03.36
Heat 2
RankCountryNameTime
1KENSteven Maina53.53 
2FIJPaul Elaisa53.96 
3PNGLeonard Kalate54.91 
4ANTJadon Wuilliez55.21 
5SEYAdam Moncherry55.90 
6SVGAlexander Cyrus57.56 
7SVGNikolas Sylvester58.67
Heat 3
RankCountryNameTime
1SAMBrandon Schuster51.95 
2FIJEpeli Rabua Herbert54.02 
3SEYDean Hoffman54.35 
4CAYIain Mccallum54.56 
5GIBJames Sanderson54.57 
6PNGJosh Tarere56.12 
7GUYAndrew Fowler56.33 
8CKITemaruata Strickland57.33
Heat 4
RankCountryNameTime
1BARAlex Sobers51.12 
2MRIMathieu Marquet51.71 
3MRIGregory Anodin52.97 
4MOZDenilson Da Costa53.30 
5PAKSyed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq54.21 
6ANTStefano Mitchell54.95 
KENIssa MohamedDNS 
BAHN'Nhyn FernanderDNS
Heat 5
RankCountryNameTime
1MRIBradley Vincent49.93 
2NICalum Bain50.47 
3MOZIgor Mogne50.74 
4MASWelson Wee Sheng Sim50.91 
5MASKeith Kit Sern Lim51.04 
6LCAJean-Luc Zephir51.66 
7PNGSamuel Seghers51.94 
8SRIKyle Abeysinghe52.20
Heat 6
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSJack Cartwright48.85 
2SAChad Le Clos49.17 
3CANMarkus Thormeyer49.41 
4ENGDavid Cumberlidge49.77 
5NZMatthew Stanley49.79 
6NZSam Perry49.90 
7SACalvyn Justus50.06 
8ENGElliot Clogg50.56 
Heat 7
RankCountryNameTime
1CANYuri Kisil49.06 
2SRIMatthew Abeysinghe49.11 
3AUSCameron Mcevoy49.20 
4WALCalum Jarvis49.65 
5NIJordan Sloan49.72 
6SCOKieran Mcguckin50.02 
7CANRuslan Gaziev50.04 
8NIDavid Thompson50.22
Heat 8
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSKyle Chalmers48.81 
2TTODylan Carter48.96 
3SCODuncan Scott48.99 
4NZDaniel Hunter49.65 
5SCOJack Thorpe49.82 
6SGPDarren Lim50.79 
7GGYMiles Munro50.80 
8SRICherantha De Silva52.08

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired