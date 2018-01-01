Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 200m Butterfly

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1SAChad Le Clos1:54.00 (GR)
2AUSDavid Morgan1:56.36
3SCODuncan Scott1:56.60
4AUSGrant Irvine1:56.91
5ENGJacob Peters1:57.75
6CANMackenzie Darragh1:57.81
7NZLewis Clareburt1:58.51
8INDSajan Prakash1:59.05

Heats

Heat 1
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSDavid Morgan1:57.42 
2AUSGrant Irvine1:57.91 
3NZLewis Clareburt1:58.32 
4ENGJacob Peters1:58.42 
5ENGJoe Litchfield1:59.69 
6SAEben Vorster2:00.72 
7GIBMatt Savitz2:15.41
Heat 2
RankCountryNameTime
1CANMackenzie Darragh1:56.96 
2SCODuncan Scott1:57.64 
3SAChad Le Clos1:57.89 
4ENGJames Guy1:58.43 
5INDSajan Prakash1:58.87 
6NZBradlee Ashby2:00.30 
7SRICherantha De Silva2:08.71

