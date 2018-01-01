Gold Coast 2018: Weightlifting - Women's 63kg
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (kg)
|Clean and jerk (kg)
|Totak (kg)
|1
|CAN
|Maude Charron
|98
|122 GR
|220
|2
|ENG
|Zoe Smith
|92
|115
|207
|3
|SA
|Mona Pretorius
|91
|115
|206
|4
|NI
|Emma McQuaid
|82
|100
|182
|5
|IND
|Vandna Gupta
|80
|100
|180
|6
|BAN
|Mabia Aktar
|78
|102
|180
|7
|MLT
|Yasmin Zammit Stevens
|79
|95
|174
|8
|NRU
|Maximina Uepa
|77
|93
|170
|9
|WAL
|Holly Knowles
|73
|93
|166
|10
|UGA
|Irene Kasuubo
|71
|85
|156
|11
|KEN
|Winnie Okoth
|66
|87
|153
|SEY
|Clementina Agricole
|83
|-
|-
|AUS
|Seen Lee
|-
|-
|DNF