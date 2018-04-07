Commonwealth Games: Tesni Evans reaches squash semi-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Highlights as Malaysia cruise to a 3-0 victory over Wales

British champion Tesni Evans shocked top seed Laura Massaro to reach the women's squash semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Wales' Evans beat England's Massaro 3-1 and will face another Englishwoman, Sarah Jane-Perry, in the last four.

Massaro faced three match points before Evans claimed victory at the fourth attempt to complete a third successive win over her English opponent.

"I am just so happy to get through that match," said Evans.

"That was huge and very emotional."

Evans, from Rhyl, had raced into a 2-0 lead but Massaro battled back before the Welsh player closed the game out.

"I felt like there was a lot of pressure on my shoulders and I felt relief to get through that," she added.

"Winning a match like that against the favourite will give me a lot of confidence going into the next round.

"My next opponent is very good and I have not beaten her before but I am going to give it everything."

Another Welsh guaranteed medal

In cycling, James Ball will win at least a second silver medal at this Games after claiming a time trial second place earlier this week.

Ball and his pilot Peter Mitchell qualified second fastest in the men's blind and visually impaired sprint qualifying behind Scotland pair of Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham, who posted a new world record.

Ball and Mitchell will take on Fachie and Rotherham in the gold medal race. Lewis Oliva could not add to the silver medal he won in the keirin as he was eliminated in the men's sprint quarter-finals by Malaysia's Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

Jon Mould, Rhys Britton and Joe Holt all made it through to the men's 15km scratch race final after safely coming through the qualifying heats.

In swimming, Chloe Tutton qualified for the 200m breaststroke final after posting the third fastest time in the heats. Calum Jarvis, Alys Thomas, Harriet Jones, Harriet West and Xavier Castelli all qualified for semi-finals.

Singles player Laura Daniels and the men's triples of Ross Owen, Stephen Harris and Jonathan Tomlinson lost their unbeaten records but qualified for the quarter-finals, while the men's pairs of Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt also reached the last eight after defeating Northern Ireland.

Wales' mixed relay triathlon team finished sixth, the men's hockey team lost 3-0 to Malaysia, while gymnast Josh Cook was 13th in the men's all-round individual competition.

Weightlifter Holly Knowles recorded a personal best total of 166kg to finish ninth in the women's 63kg category.