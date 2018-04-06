BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork
Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork
Cameroon boxer Dieudonne Seyi Ntsengue showcases some fancy footwork before beating St Lucia's Marvin Anthony on a points decision.
