Commonwealth Games badminton: England unbeaten heading into quarter-finals

England's unbeaten start to their mixed team campaign continued with two 5-0 wins on the second day of the Commonwealth Games.

After defeating Uganda on Thursday, they dominated against South Africa and Australia to progress to the quarter-finals without dropping a match.

England won a silver medal in the event in Glasgow four years ago.

Scotland will also play in the quarter-finals despite falling to a 5-0 defeat against India.

