BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Conor Ferguson 'went out too quick' in 100m backstroke final
Ferguson 'went out too quick' in final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Bangor teenager Conor Ferguson says he "went out a bit quick" in Friday's 100m backstroke final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in which he finished eighth in a time of 55.01 seconds.
The 18-year-old had qualified fourth fastest for the final by setting a time of 54.48 in the semi-finals.
"I'm disappointed but I made the final so I'll take that. It is an amazing experience - I'll look back to see what went wrong and come back stronger."
