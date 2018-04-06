BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Highlights as England beat Malawi in netball
Highlights: England beat Malawi in netball
England defeat Malawi 74-49 in their second game of the pool stages.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day two of the Commonwealth Games here.
