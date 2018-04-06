Commonwealth Games: England's women lose to Canada in Pool A opener

England's Georgia Jones
Guard Georgia Jones, who plays domestically for Manchester Mystics, was England's top scorer with 11 points
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's women were defeated by Canada in their opening Pool A match on the second day of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Canada registered an 80-54 win as basketball makes its first appearance at the Games since 2006.

Australia's women also began their Pool A campaign with a victory as they thrashed Mozambique 115-53.

In the men's event, Australia beat Canada 95-55, while New Zealand recorded a 110-65 win over Nigeria.

England's women are next in action on Sunday, when they play Mozambique at 02:30 BST.

Key moments from day two
Scotland's Archibald wins individual pursuit gold
Vasey & Tai win swimming gold for England
Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold medal of the Games
England women win gymnastics team silver

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

BBC coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired