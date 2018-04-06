BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Australia's Matt Glaetzer takes gold in men's keirin
Australia's Glaetzer takes gold in men's keirin
Australia's Matt Glaetzer takes gold in the men's keirin as Wales' Lewis Oliva wins silver.
