BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Australian Clyde Lewis wins gold despite not making it through trials
Lewis wins gold despite not making it through trials
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Australia's Clyde Lewis takes 400m individual medley gold despite not even making it through the Australian trials as Scotland's Mark Szarenek takes silver.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day two of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE - Gold Coast Playlist day one: Vasey wins surprise 50m breaststroke gold
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired