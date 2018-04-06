Commonwealth Games: England beat Malawi as Wales lose to New Zealand

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica score brilliant last-second goal in netball
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
England made it two wins from two group matches with victory over Malawi at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The Red Roses, who beat Scotland 74-28 on day one, put in another confident performance to win 74-49.

England, ranked number three in the world, face Uganda on Sunday at 06:02 BST.

Wales lost 70-44 against former Commonwealth champions New Zealand despite trailing by only five goals at half-time.

Jamaica scored a memorable last-second goal in their 57-46 win over South Africa, while defending champions Australia thrashed Barbados 79-24.

Northern Ireland face South Africa on Saturday (06:02), while Scotland play Wales (09:32).

