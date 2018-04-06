BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Alice Tai claims 100th Games swimming gold for England
Tai claims England's 100th Commonwealth swimming gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch as Alice Tai wins England's 100th Commonwealth Games swimming gold with victory in the women's S9 100m backstroke final.
