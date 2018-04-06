BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball
Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball
Watch the best of the action from day two at the Commonwealth Games including cycling gold for Scotland and an eventful day of weightlifting action.
