BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Duncan Scott takes bronze in the men's 200m freestyle
Scott takes bronze in men's 200m freestyle
Australia take gold and silver in the men's 200m freestyle but Scotland's Duncan Scott wins bronze.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day two of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE - Gold Coast Playlist day one: Vasey wins surprise 50m breaststroke gold
