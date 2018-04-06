BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Vasey wins gold in women's 50m breaststroke
Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold
England's Sarah Vasey wins gold in the women's 50m breaststroke beating Games record holder Alia Atkinson of Jamaica and Leiston Pickett of Australia.
