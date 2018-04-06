BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales knocked out by Australia in team table tennis
Hursey & Wales out of team table tennis event
Watch highlights as Australia overcome a Welsh team, including 11-year-old Anna Hursey, in the quarter-finals of the team table tennis event.
