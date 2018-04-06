BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Gareth Evans wins Wales' first gold
Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Gareth Evans wins Wales' first gold of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the men's 69kg weightlifting category.
