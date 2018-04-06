Commonwealth Games: England win silver in women's team final

England won women's team gymnastics silver just shy of the gold medal, which was won by Canada

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's gymnasts ensured it was two medals from as many events at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast as they won women's team silver - a day after the men's team won gold.

The English team - Georgia-Mae Fenton, Lucy Stanhope, Alice Kinsella, Kelly Simm and Taeja James - posted a total score of 162.650 to finish second.

Canada won with a total score of 163.075 with Australia taking bronze.

Wales just missed out on the medals in fourth, while Scotland finished fifth.

England's run up to the Games was marred by the late withdrawals of both Claudia Fragapane and Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler - the latter being replaced by 15-year-old James for her major international debut.

But despite the absence of their more experienced team-mates - plus that of sisters Becky and Ellie Downie who were both not considered for the team after recent injuries - England performed consistently well with their only mistakes coming on the beam.

"It's very sad that the injuries occurred but it's really pulled us together as as team," said Fenton, 17.

"I'm just so proud of all the girls and I'm so happy to be standing on the podium with them."

Kinsella and Simm will compete in Saturday's all-around final, alongside Scotland's Shannon Archer and Cara Kennedy plus Welsh pair Latalia Bevan and Maisie Methuen.