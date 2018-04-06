BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Steven Donnelly 'sets the ball rolling' for NI boxing team

Donnelly 'sets the ball rolling' for NI boxing team

Boxing medal hope Steven Donnelly beat Kyran Jones of Wales to reach the last 16 in the middleweight division on day two of competition at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Ballymena boxer Donnelly was awarded the points decision on four of the five judges' scorecards and will now face Gibrilla Kamara of Sierra Leone in his next contest on Sunday.

