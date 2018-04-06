BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI swimmers react to Friday heats

NI swimmers react to Friday Commonwealth heats

Northern Ireland swimmers Danielle Hill, Jordan Sloan and David Thompson give their reactions following Friday's swimming heats at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Eighteen-year-old Larne swimmer Hill qualified for the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke events.

Sloan missed out on a place in the 200m freestyle final by just eight hundredths of a second.

Thompson was part of the men's 4x100m relay team which qualified sixth for the final by coming fourth in their heat.

