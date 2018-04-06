Ciara Mageean tells BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland that she is "honoured" to have been named athletics captain of the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team.

Mageean will draw on her experience of competing in the Games in Delhi eight years ago when she competes in the 1500m and 800m track events on the Gold Coast.

The Portaferry woman missed the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow through injury.