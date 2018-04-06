Commonwealth Games: Danielle Hill through to 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke semi-finals

Danielle Hill will compete in two swimming semi-finals on day two of competition

Northern Ireland swimmer Danielle Hill has qualified for the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke events at the Commonwealth Games.

Hill, 18, was fifth in her 50m freestyle heat in 26:02 and qualified 13th fastest on the Gold Coast.

The Larne competitor then swam 1:03:08 in the 100m backstoke, finishing fifth in her heat and 16th fastest qualifier.

Boxing medal hope Stephen Donnelly beat Kyran Jones of Wales to reach the last 16 in the light heavyweight division.

Donnelly was awarded the points decision on four of the five judges' scorecards and will now face Gibrilla Kamara of Sierra Leone in his next contest on Sunday.

Back in the pool, Jordan Sloan missed out on a place in the 200m freestyle final by just eight hundredths of a second, finishing fourth in his heat in 1:48.16. He will be first reserve for the final later today.

James Brown was 21st overall in a time of 1:53.23.

Jamie Graham was fourth in his heat of the 100m breaststroke in 1:03.22 but was disqualified for two dolphin kicks on his turn, costing him a place in the semi-finals.

There was better news of the NI men's 4x100m relay team of Curtis Coulter, Calum Bain, David Thompson and Sloan as they qualified sixth for the final by coming fourth in their heat in 3:59.57.

Para-swimmer Barry McClements set a new personal best in the heats of the men's S9 100m freestyle with 1:00.93 - leaving him fourth in his heat and seventh overall for Friday's final.

Conor Ferguson will compete in the men's 100m backstroke final later after successfully qualifying on Thursday.

In track cycling, Robyn Stewart was ninth in qualifying for the women's sprint but was beaten by Emma Cumming from New Zealand in the last 16.

In the women's individual pursuit, Eileen Burns finished 17th.

In table tennis, Northern Ireland beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-1 in their second group game, Owen Cathcart and Paul McCreery taking singles wins and the two combining to win the doubles.

Catherine Beattie is still alive in the women's singles after beating Malia Kioa from Tonga 21-13 but will have to beat Karen Murphy from Australia on Saturday to stand any chance of a medal.

The medal hopes of the men's triples are over however after losing 18-17 to Cook Islands - their second defeat in three matches.