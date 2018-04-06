BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Flawless Maria Folau stars in New Zealand victory over Wales
Flawless Folau stars in New Zealand victory
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch New Zealand goal attack Maria Folau's best shots as she produces a sensational performance as New Zealand beat Wales 70-44 in netball.
