BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifting showboats and strops in women's 53kg final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Nigerian weightlifter Fatima Yakubu storms off stage after a misplaced competitor number led to her getting timed out, another failed lift meant she went out of the competition without posting a weight.
Elsewhere Ghana's Ruth Baffoe found time for some one-legged showboating on her way to finishing tenth, the event was won by India's Sanjita Khumukcham with a combined total of 192kg.
