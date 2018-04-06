BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Ben Lane shows quick thinking as racquet breaks mid-rally
Quick-thinking Lane attempts racquet switch mid-rally
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Ben Lane shows some very quick thinking as his badminton racquet breaks mid-rally in the mixed team group stage match against South Africa. England went on to win the tie 5-0.
Follow live action, clips and text commentary here
WATCH MORE: Peaty qualifies fastest in breaststroke heats
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired