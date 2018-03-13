Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's S9 100m freestyle

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSTimothy Disken56.07 
2ENGLewis White56.77 
3AUSBrenden Hall57.90 
4AUSTimothy Hodge58.11 
5NZChris Arbuthnott58.65 
6NZJesse Reynolds1:00.03 
7NIBarry McClements1:00.34 
8ENGJacob Leach1:02.04 

Heats

Heat 1
RankCountryNameTime
1ENGLewis White0:56.83
2AUSTimothy Hodge0:58.76
3NZJesse Reynolds1:00.06
4CANPhilippe Vachon1:02.61
Heat 2
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSTimothy Disken0:56.59
2AUSBrenden Hall0:57.93
3NZChris Arbuthnott0:58.78
4NIBarry McClements1:00.93
5ENGJacob Leach1:02.50

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired