Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's S9 100m freestyle
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Timothy Disken
|56.07
|2
|ENG
|Lewis White
|56.77
|3
|AUS
|Brenden Hall
|57.90
|4
|AUS
|Timothy Hodge
|58.11
|5
|NZ
|Chris Arbuthnott
|58.65
|6
|NZ
|Jesse Reynolds
|1:00.03
|7
|NI
|Barry McClements
|1:00.34
|8
|ENG
|Jacob Leach
|1:02.04
Heats
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|ENG
|Lewis White
|0:56.83
|2
|AUS
|Timothy Hodge
|0:58.76
|3
|NZ
|Jesse Reynolds
|1:00.06
|4
|CAN
|Philippe Vachon
|1:02.61
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Timothy Disken
|0:56.59
|2
|AUS
|Brenden Hall
|0:57.93
|3
|NZ
|Chris Arbuthnott
|0:58.78
|4
|NI
|Barry McClements
|1:00.93
|5
|ENG
|Jacob Leach
|1:02.50