Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 400m individual medley
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Clyde Lewis
|4:13.12
|2
|SCO
|Mark Szaranek
|4:13.72
|3
|NZ
|Lewis Clareburt
|4:14.42
|4
|SA
|Ayrton Sweeney
|4:17.79
|5
|NZ
|Bradlee Ashby
|4:18.61
|6
|ENG
|Joe Litchfield
|4:19.41
|7
|CAN
|Tristan Cote
|4:20.29
|8
|AUS
|Travis Mahoney
|4:21.50
Heats
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Clyde Lewis
|4:17.25
|2
|SA
|Ayrton Sweeney
|4:18.08
|3
|NZ
|Bradlee Ashby
|4:18.83
|4
|NZ
|Lewis Clareburt
|4:19.16
|5
|SAM
|Brandon Schuster
|4:31.99
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|SCO
|Mark Szaranek
|4:18.47
|2
|CAN
|Tristan Cote
|4:18.73
|3
|AUS
|Travis Mahoney
|4:19.17
|4
|ENG
|Joe Litchfield
|4:21.34
|5
|SA
|Luan Grobbelaar
|4:22.77