Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 400m individual medley

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSClyde Lewis4:13.12 
2SCOMark Szaranek4:13.72 
3NZLewis Clareburt4:14.42 
4SAAyrton Sweeney4:17.79 
5NZBradlee Ashby4:18.61 
6ENGJoe Litchfield4:19.41 
7CANTristan Cote4:20.29 
8AUSTravis Mahoney4:21.50 

Heats

Heat 1
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSClyde Lewis4:17.25 
2SAAyrton Sweeney4:18.08 
3NZBradlee Ashby4:18.83 
4NZLewis Clareburt4:19.16 
5SAMBrandon Schuster4:31.99
Heat 2
RankCountryNameTime
1SCOMark Szaranek4:18.47 
2CANTristan Cote4:18.73 
3AUSTravis Mahoney4:19.17 
4ENGJoe Litchfield4:21.34 
5SALuan Grobbelaar4:22.77

