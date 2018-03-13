Gold Coast 2018: Boxing – Men's 91kg
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Naman Tanwar
|IND
|5-0
|Haruna Mhando
|TAN
|David Nyika
|NZL
|5-0
|Yakita Aska
|ANT
|Scott Forrest
|SCO
|5-0
|Elly Ochola
|KEN
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Naman Tanwar
|IND
|5-0
|Haruna Mhando
|TAN
|David Nyika
|NZL
|5-0
|Yakita Aska
|ANT
|Scott Forrest
|SCO
|5-0
|Elly Ochola
|KEN
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired