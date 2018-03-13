Gold Coast 2018: Boxing – Men's 75kg

Round of 32

NameCountryResultNameCountry
Campbell SomervilleAUSbt (ref stoppage)Joshua RedheadGRN
Steven DonnellyNI4-1Kyran JonesWAL
Henry TyrellSAMbt (ref stoppage)Kokole PanengLES
Marvin AnthonyCAM0-5Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi NtsengueCAM
Selemani KidundaTAN2-3Edwin OwuorKEN
Don Vilitama NIUWinner Ebanks by W/ODariel EbanksCAY
Jean AlberteMRI0-5John DochertySCO

