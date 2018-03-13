Gold Coast 2018: Boxing – Men's 75kg
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Campbell Somerville
|AUS
|bt (ref stoppage)
|Joshua Redhead
|GRN
|Steven Donnelly
|NI
|4-1
|Kyran Jones
|WAL
|Henry Tyrell
|SAM
|bt (ref stoppage)
|Kokole Paneng
|LES
|Marvin Anthony
|CAM
|0-5
|Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue
|CAM
|Selemani Kidunda
|TAN
|2-3
|Edwin Owuor
|KEN
|Don Vilitama
|NIU
|Winner Ebanks by W/O
|Dariel Ebanks
|CAY
|Jean Alberte
|MRI
|0-5
|John Docherty
|SCO