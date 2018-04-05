BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: A round up of how Team NI performed on the opening day
Commonwealth catch up - Day One
- From the section Commonwealth Games
A round up of how Team NI performed on the opening day of competition at Gold Coast 2018.
John Kerr and Rich Hinds are joined by BBC Sport NI reporter Nigel Ringland for a review of all the day's action - including the performances of teenagers Rhys McClenaghan and Conor Ferguson.
