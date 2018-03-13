Commonwealth Games: Cycling - Men's Individual Pursuit results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Gold Medal race
|Charlie Tanfield
|ENG
|4:15.952
|BT
|John Archibald
|SCO
|4:16.656
Bronze Medal race
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Beat
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Dylan Kennett
|NZ
|4:18.373
|BT
|Jordan Kerby
|AUS
|4:22.462
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|ENG
|Charlie Tanfield
|4:11.455
|2
|SCO
|John Archibald
|4:13.068
|3
|NZ
|Dylan Kennett
|4:13.414
|4
|AUS
|Jordan Kerby
|4:13.531
|5
|AUS
|Sam Welsford
|4:13.595
|6
|ENG
|Daniel Bigham
|4:17.174
|7
|AUS
|Kelland O'Brien
|4:17.401
|8
|ENG
|Ethan Hayter
|4:17.477
|9
|SCO
|Kyle Gordon
|4:18.494
|10
|WAL
|Samuel Harrison
|4:19.429
|11
|SCO
|Mark Stewart
|4:20.256
|12
|NZ
|Jared Gray
|4:22.752
|13
|NZ
|Nicholas Kergozou
|4:23.429
|14
|NI
|Xeno Young
|4:24.568
|15
|CAN
|Adam Jamieson
|4:24.915
|16
|CAN
|Derek Gee
|4:25.919
|17
|WAL
|Ethan Vernon
|4:27.548
|18
|CAN
|Jay Lamoureux
|4:30.200
|19
|SA
|Steven van Heerden
|4:32.921
|20
|NI
|Marcus Christie
|4:35.402
|21
|SA
|Gert Fouche
|4:35.783
|22
|IOM
|Matthew Draper
|4:38.602
|23
|MAS
|Muhammad Danie Al Hai. Edy Suhaidee
|4:39.502
|24
|IND
|Manjeet Singh
|4:39.744
|25
|MAS
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri
|4:43.211
|26
|SA
|Joshua van Wyk
|4:43.335
|27
|MAS
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli
|4:45.314