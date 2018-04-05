BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Highlights as Scotland defeat South Africa 4-2 in hockey
Highlights: Scotland hammer South Africa
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch highlights as Scotland score three goals in the first quarter before going on to beat South Africa 4-2 in the men's hockey.
Follow live action, clips and text commentary here
Available to UK users only
