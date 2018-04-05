BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Hannah Miley, Aimee Wilmmott & the Brownlees in day one highlights
Swimming shockwaves, dazzling gymnasts & Brownlees stunned
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch highlights of day one at the Commonwealth Games including two dramatic swimming finals, gymnastics glory for England and a surprise in the men's triathlon.
WATCH MORE: Australia break world record to beat England in pursuit
Available to UK users only
