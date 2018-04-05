BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Hannah Miley, Aimee Wilmmott & the Brownlees in day one highlights

Swimming shockwaves, dazzling gymnasts & Brownlees stunned

Watch highlights of day one at the Commonwealth Games including two dramatic swimming finals, gymnastics glory for England and a surprise in the men's triathlon.

WATCH MORE: Australia break world record to beat England in pursuit

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Swimming shockwaves, dazzling gymnasts & Brownlees stunned

Video

Wilby stages late surge to win shock 200m breaststroke gold

Video

Willmott stuns Miley to win dramatic 400m IM gold

Video

Watch: Superb England win men's gymnastics team gold

Video

Hursey, 11, wins with 'fearless' display but Wales are beaten

Video

Austin takes bronze as Brownlees miss out

Video

Scotland's Fachie wins track cycling gold

Video

The fall guy - gymnast's triple nightmare

Video

Emotional Robinson wins 'fantastic' gold

Video

Highlights: Scotland hammer South Africa

Video

Australia smash 4x100m world record to win gold

Video

Australia break world record to beat England in pursuit

Video

England's Thornhill wins track cycling gold

Video

England's Hamer wins S14 200m freestyle gold

Video

Highlights: Scotland beat England in basketball

Video

Impressive Australia crush Northern Ireland

Video

Highlights: Duffy wins first gold of Gold Coast Games

Video

New Zealand overcome England in men's team sprint

Video

England's Guy edged into 400m freestyle bronze

Video

Wales held by Pakistan in men's hockey

Video

Dominant England beat Scotland in netball

Video

Highlights: England open with victory over South Africa

Video

Highlights: Late Welsh goal seals shock win over India

Video

'They really mean business' - England set new world record

Video

England's Proud disqualified in 50m butterfly

Video

Glittering ceremony opens Gold Coast 2018

Video

Face plants & Statham diving - great Commonwealth Games moments

Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

'Prestigious One' Hendry promises Commonwealth gold

Video

Anna Hursey: From the playground to Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales
Video

Olympic heartache drives Ryan's Gold Coast quest

Video

Never accept a boiled sweet from John Archibald

Video

Lasker keen to enjoy Gold Coast experience

Video

Second Commonwealths and still painting

  • From the section Wales
Video

Becky James 'loving every minute' of coaching

  • From the section Wales
Video

The scientist eyeing a fourth Commonwealth Games

  • From the section Netball
Video

The man aiming to make Commonwealth Games history

Video

Volleyball pair prepare for Games debut

  • From the section Sport
Video

'People think I'm nuts' - Carlin on 10k goal

