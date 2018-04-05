Commonwealth Games: Big defeats for Scotland and Northern Ireland in netball

Scotland and Northern Ireland's netball teams both sustained heavy defeats on day one of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

England, who are ranked third in the world, beat Scotland 74-28 after scoring double figures in each quarter.

However, Serena Guthrie, England's star centre, had to be carried off in the first quarter after being injured.

Hosts Australia thrashed Northern Ireland 94-26 as Caitlin Thwaites scored from each of her 39 shots.

