Commonwealth Games: Scotland beat England in shock opening win

Scotland v England basketball
Basketball is making a return to the Commonwealth Games, having last featured in 2006

Scotland's men produced an impressive final quarter to claim a shock 78-65 victory over England in the basketball group stage.

Rob Beveridge's side went into the final 10 minutes of the match with a one point lead, but stepped up the pace to win their opening Pool B fixture.

Gareth Murray and Kieron Achara top scored for Scotland with 18 and 15 points respectively.

Scotland face Cameroon next on Saturday, while England face India.

