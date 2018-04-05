Commonwealth Games: Scotland beat England in shock opening win

From the section

Basketball is making a return to the Commonwealth Games, having last featured in 2006

Scotland's men produced an impressive final quarter to claim a shock 78-65 victory over England in the basketball group stage.

Rob Beveridge's side went into the final 10 minutes of the match with a one point lead, but stepped up the pace to win their opening Pool B fixture.

Gareth Murray and Kieron Achara top scored for Scotland with 18 and 15 points respectively.

Scotland face Cameroon next on Saturday, while England face India.