Commonwealth Games: Scotland beat England in shock opening win
Scotland's men produced an impressive final quarter to claim a shock 78-65 victory over England in the basketball group stage.
Rob Beveridge's side went into the final 10 minutes of the match with a one point lead, but stepped up the pace to win their opening Pool B fixture.
Gareth Murray and Kieron Achara top scored for Scotland with 18 and 15 points respectively.
Scotland face Cameroon next on Saturday, while England face India.