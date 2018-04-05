Commonwealth Games: England win first Mixed Team match against Uganda
England got their Commonwealth Games campaign off to a convincing start with a 5-0 win over Uganda in the badminton mixed team event.
Mixed doubles pair Chris and Gabby Adcock won the opening best-of-three match on day one on the Gold Coast.
Rajiv Ouseph and Chloe Birch followed that with wins in their singles games, before the men's and women's doubles partnerships ensured a clean sweep of victories.
England face South Africa on Friday.