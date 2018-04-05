BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales held by Pakistan in men's hockey
Wales held by Pakistan in men's hockey
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch the goals as Wales draw their men's hockey opener 1-1 after being pegged back by Pakistan at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
