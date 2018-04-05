BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's James Wilby takes surprise gold in 200m breaststroke
'Massive shock' as Wilby takes 200m breaststroke gold
England's James Wilby takes a surprise gold in the men's 200m breaststroke, overhauling pre-race favourite Ross Murdoch in the final metres.
