BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Emotional Robinson wins fantastic women's S7 50m butterfly gold
Emotional Robinson wins 'fantastic' gold
Commonwealth Games
16-year-old Ellie Robinson is overcome with emotion after winning gold in the women's S7 50m butterfly, beating Canada's Sarah Mehain into second place.
