BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Anna Hursey, 11, produces 'fearless' display in Wales' table tennis team defeat

Hursey, 11, produces 'fearless' display in Wales defeat

Wales' Anna Hursey, aged 11, the youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games, produces 'fearless' display to win her doubles match against India in the women's team table tennis event.

WATCH MORE: Dominant England beat Scotland in netball

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Hursey, 11, produces 'fearless' display in Wales defeat

Video

Willmott shocks Miley to win dramatic 400m IM gold

Video

Watch: Superb England win men's gymnastics team gold

Video

Austin takes bronze as Brownlees miss out

Video

Scotland's Fachie wins track cycling gold

Video

Highlights: Duffy wins first gold of Gold Coast Games

Video

The fall guy - gymnast's triple nightmare

Video

England's Thornhill wins track cycling gold

Video

England's Guy edged into 400m freestyle bronze

Video

Dominant England beat Scotland in netball

Video

Highlights: England open with victory over South Africa

Video

Highlights: Late Welsh goal seals shock win over India

Video

'They really mean business' - England set new world record

Video

England's Proud disqualified in 50m butterfly

Video

Glittering ceremony opens Gold Coast 2018

Video

Face plants & Statham diving - great Commonwealth Games moments

Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

'Prestigious One' Hendry promises Commonwealth gold

Video

Anna Hursey: From the playground to Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales
Video

Olympic heartache drives Ryan's Gold Coast quest

Video

Never accept a boiled sweet from John Archibald

Video

Lasker keen to enjoy Gold Coast experience

Video

Second Commonwealths and still painting

  • From the section Wales
Video

Becky James 'loving every minute' of coaching

  • From the section Wales
Video

The scientist eyeing a fourth Commonwealth Games

  • From the section Netball
Video

The man aiming to make Commonwealth Games history

Video

Volleyball pair prepare for Games debut

  • From the section Sport
Video

'People think I'm nuts' - Carlin on 10k goal

Video

Queen's baton taken on zip wire

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired