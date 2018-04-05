BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Anna Hursey, 11, produces 'fearless' display in Wales' table tennis team defeat
Hursey, 11, produces 'fearless' display in Wales defeat
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales' Anna Hursey, aged 11, the youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games, produces 'fearless' display to win her doubles match against India in the women's team table tennis event.
WATCH MORE: Dominant England beat Scotland in netball
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired