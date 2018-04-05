BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Thomas Hamer wins S14 200m freestyle gold
England's Hamer wins S14 200m freestyle gold
Commonwealth Games
England's Thomas Hamer wins gold in the men's S14 200m freestyle gold to upgrade on his silver from Glasgow.
