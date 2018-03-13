Gold Coast 2018: Men's Hockey
- From the section Commonwealth Games
|Pool A
|South Africa
|2-4
|Scotland
|New Zealand
|6-2
|Canada
|Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|GD
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|2
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|-2
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|-4
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pool B
|Pakistan
|1-1
|Wales
|England
|7-0
|Malaysia
|Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|GD
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|3
|7
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|-7
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0