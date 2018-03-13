Gold Coast 2018: Men's Hockey

Pool A
South Africa2-4Scotland
New Zealand6-2Canada
Pool APWDLFAPTSGD
New Zealand11006234
Scotland11004232
South Africa1001240-2
Canada1001260-4
Australia00000000
Pool B
Pakistan1-1Wales
England7-0Malaysia
Pool BPWDLFAPTSGD
England11007137
Pakistan10101110
Wales10101110
Malaysia1001070-7
India00000000

