BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Sophie Thornhill wins track cycling gold
England's Thornhill wins track cycling gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Sophie Thornhill wins her third Commonwealth Games title alongside pilot Helen Scott with gold in the women's blind and visually impaired tandem sprint final.
