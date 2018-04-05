BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Neil Fachie wins track cycling gold in the men's B&VI 1000m time trial
Scotland's Fachie wins track cycling gold
Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Neil Fachie wins track cycling gold in the men's B&VI 1000m time trial with a Commonwealth Games record of 1:00.065, while James Ball wins silver for Wales.
