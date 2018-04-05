Commonwealth Games: Guernsey triathlete Josh Lewis unhappy with 24th place

The wet conditions made it difficult for Lewis (right) during the cycling section

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Guernsey's Josh Lewis said he was unhappy with his performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games triathlon.

The 25-year-old came 24th out of a field of 36, two places ahead of Jersey's Ollie Turner and just over six minutes behind winner Henri Schoeman.

"I'm a bit disappointed with my performance overall," he said.

"I think I had a lot more to give in respect of where I potentially should have been or could have been," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

South Africa's Schoeman took gold with England's Olympic medal-winning duo of Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee, who Lewis has trained alongside, finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

"It's absolutely fantastic to be shoulder to shoulder with some of the best in the world, it's just a dream that you can't really describe," he added.

'Super tough' Commonwealth debut

Ollie Turner had never raced at a major international event before Gold Coast 2018

Jersey's Turner, who like Lewis was making his debut at a major games, was only added to the island's squad in December.

The 19-year-old said he could not believe how big and loud the crowds were.

"It was super tough, it shows you how good the best guys are," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I just gave everything I had and made sure I enjoyed it as well.

"The crowd was crazy, my ears were hurting it was that loud."