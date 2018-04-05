Commonwealth Games: Scotland Netball captain Claire Brownie upbeat despite opening loss

Scotland lost to England in their first match at the Commonwealth Games

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Scotland netball captain Claire Brownie believes the side can still finish in the top eight at the Commonwealth Games despite losing heavily to England in their opening match.

The Scots were beaten 74-28, but Brownie is remaining upbeat.

"We're actually feeling really good, we knew it was going to be a tough game," she told BBC Scotland.

"England are going for gold out here at the Commonwealth games and they're really experienced."

"We've got 12 players out on court and for some of them it's their first time being at the Commonwealth Games , it was a really good game for us to work on, so it's a positive step forward."

"We're the best prepared team we've ever been, really excited to be here and we feel like we're in a really good place."

Only four nations, including England, have ever won medals in netball at a Commonwealth Games. Although Brownie remains confident, she is realistic about Scotland's chance of a podium finish.

"We're looking to get into the top eight and if we do that then that'll be a real building block for the future," she added.