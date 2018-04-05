BBC Sport - Catherine Beattie loses singles game after rain delay
Beattie loses singles game after rain delay
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland bowler Catherine Beattie's hopes of qualifying for the singles knockout stages are hit as she loses 21-13 to South Africa's Colleen Piketh after a rain delay.
The defeat came after Beattie's opening 21-14 victory over Zambia's Getrude Siame.
Beattie, 36, will be in action against a Tongan opponent on Friday but she will almost certainly need to beat Australia's gold medal favourite Karen Murphy on Saturday to keep her hopes alive.
