White's mixed feelings after 14th place in triathlon
Russell White has mixed feelings after finishing 14th in the men's triathlon at the Commonwealth Games.
The Northern Irishman went into his second Games hoping for a top-10 finish but he added that he is reasonably happy with his performance.
