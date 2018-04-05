BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Aimee Willmott beats Hannah Miley to women's 400m individual medley gold
Willmott shocks Miley to win dramatic 400m IM gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Aimee Willmott wins women's 400m IM swimming gold, beating Scottish favourite Hannah Miley into second place at Gold Coast 2018.
WATCH MORE: England's Proud disqualified in 50m butterfly
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired